Proposed Curfew On Seder Night Throughout All of Israel





On Sunday evening Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said that a general curfew will be imposed across the entire country of Israel without exception on Seder night, which falls on Wednesday this week. The impetus behind the curfew is an effort to curb Israelis visiting family and friends as a part of the holiday and keep up the national struggle against the coronavirus.

“‘The public has to prepare for this scenario,” Deri said during an interview with Channel 12 News. “Those who go out during the holiday in the evening will have to obey the police and return to their homes.”

