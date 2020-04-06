IDF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing – No Injuries Reported





On Sunday an IDF helicopter made an emergency landing in a field in central Israel. The helicopter, a Sikorsky CH 53 helicopter, or Yassur (a large seawater bird) by its Israeli name, was forced to make the landing after what has been reported as a technical malfunction occurred during its trip.

An IDF spokesperson told media reporters that there were no injuries in the emergency landing that was undertaken by the pilot. The Spokesperson added that helicopter will be inspected by a technical team from the IDF and will return to use after the malfunction has been fixed.

