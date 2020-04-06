Israel: 8,611 Cases, 56 Fatalities, Israelis Evacuated From Vietnam & Iquitos, The Gateway To The Amazon Rainforest





There are 8,611 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel on Monday, with 141 in serious condition, of whom 107 are on ventilators.

Five patients passed away on Monday, raising the number of fatalities in Israel to 56. The 56th victim of the coronavirus was a 90-year-old woman who was previously a resident of the Mishan nursing home in Be’er Sheva. She was the 7th fatality from the facility.

The other victims included a 77-year-old man and a 91-year-old man who passed away at Sha’are Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem and a 72-year-old man and an 87-year-old man who passed away at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Three patients passed away on Sunday and overnight Sunday in Assaf Harofeh Hospital near Tel Aviv, including a 96-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and a 66-year-old man.

Almost one-quarter of coronavirus fatalities in Israel have been residents of nursing homes, according to a Walla news reports on Monday.

Fifteen Israelis were evacuated from Vietnam on Sunday with the assistance of the Israeli Embassy in Hanoi.

Over 6,000 Israelis have been in touch with Israel’s Foreign Ministry in recent weeks about returning to Israel, with most of them having already arrived in Israel on special rescue flights arranged by the Foreign Ministry.

On Sunday, Israelis returned from Minsk, Addis Ababa, New York and London on direct flights to Israel and an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to São Paulo with a stopover in Addis Ababa is scheduled to take place in the next few days.

Six Israelis were repatriated from Peru on Sunday from the city of Iquitos, a port city and gateway to the Amazon rainforest, with the assistance of the German government and the German ambassador in Lima, Peru. The plane flew from Peru to Santiago, Chile and from there to Germany, the Israeli ambassador to Peru, Asaf Ichilevich, stated.

שוב הודות לשיתוף פעולה הדוק של @IsraelinPeru עם ממשלת גרמניה ושגרירות גרמניה בלימה, פרו יצאו אתמול שישה ישראלים נוספים, הפעם מהעיר איקיטוס בלב יערות העד של פרו. המטוס עשה דרכו לסנטיאגו,צ׳ילה ומשם לגרמניה. Vielen Dank @GermanyDiplo pic.twitter.com/9lCTkCyaAI — Asaf Ichilevich (@a_ichil) April 4, 2020

There are still 1,893 Israelis stranded abroad who wish to return to Israel, most of them in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

The first of 11 El Al planes loaded with 20 tons of medical supplies, including ventilators, landed in Israel on Monday morning, with a second flight expected to land on Monday afternoon. A third plane is on its way to China.

“In a joint operation of the Foreign and Defense Ministries, El Al and Israel Chemicals (ICL), an aerial train of 11 El Al planes is bringing essential medical equipment from China,” Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said. “The Foreign Ministry, under my guidance, is working in coordination with diplomats throughout the world in an effort to obtain medical equipment. The effort bore fruit today in the arrival of the extremely vital medical equipment to save the lives of many Israelis and assist the medical staff.”

Two planes will fly to Israel from China every day for a week to bring in all the medical equipment, including the Dreamline Boeing 787 which can hold up to 50 tons of cargo and the Boeing 777, which was specially adapted to carry cargo up to 100 tons.

ציוד למאבק בקורונה שנרכש בסין משונע לארץ באמצעות טיסה ראשונה של חברת ישראייר לשנזן שבדרום סין

מבצע מורכב זה צלח בזכות הפעילות של משרד החוץ השגרירות בבייג'ינג והקונסוליה הכללית בגואנגדז'ו

אנו ממשיכים לעמול בימים אילו למען בטחון ובריאות ישראל 🇮🇱@IsraelHebrew #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/Je4BS8P1ZE — Peleg Lewi פלג לוי 劳霈乐 (@PelegLewi) April 6, 2020

11 טון מסכות בדרך מסין לארץ במטוס של חברת ישראייר. כך זה נראה, פעם ישבו שם אנשים@IsraelHayomHeb @Israir_israel #Corona pic.twitter.com/DWLiKYsIZu — shimon yaish שמעון יעיש (@shimonyaish) April 6, 2020

