Surprising: Far Left Org. “Breaking The Silence” Slams Bnei Brak Closure





Attorney Michael Sfar, the lawyer for the extreme left organization Breaking the Silence, who in the past has testified against Israel and IDF soldiers to UN committees, sent a rather surprising letter on Monday to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit slamming the lockdown of Bnei Brak, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

In the letter, sent on the behalf of a Bnei Brak resident, Sfar demanded answers about how how the lockdown was planned, when it will end, and why the 106 municipal hotline hasn’t been adequately addressing residents’ requests.

Sfar also condemned the decision to enforce a closure on the city, claiming that the lockdown in Bnei Brak has turned the city into a literal prison.

Sfar also wrote in the letter that the Chareidi community is already a financially weak sector, and the lockdown will compound their plight as well as increase the stigma against the city and lead to incitement against Chareidim. He cited the now well-known incident in which a Bnei Brak resident was refused service by a Ramat Gan pharmacist, who refused to fill her prescription and give her the medications she needed.

“The enforcement of a closure only on the city of Bnei Brak can convey a terrible message – even if that’s not the intention – that the Chareidi community can infect one another as long as the rest of the Israeli population won’t become infected. A terrible message like this can cause the intensification of hatred among the various sectors of Israeli society.”

Sfar concluded the letter by demanding an answer regarding the government’s plans for the lockdown and why there has been an inadequate response to public requests, noting that according to law, as long as the lockdown is imposed, government authorities are required to meet the needs of the residents.

