Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital In Bnei Brak: “We Can’t Accept Any More Patients Who Need Ventilators”





In the wake of the severe outbreak of the coronavirus in Bnei Brak, the local hospital stated on Tuesday that they are unable to accept any more patients due to a shortage of basic medical equipment.

“[Mayanei Hayeshua] Hospital has 300 beds, including the labor and delivery ward, and we currently have 28 patients on ventilators, 12 of whom are coronavirus patients,” said Prof. Moti Ravid, director of the hospital. “Show me another hospital in Israel which has 15% of its patients on ventilators. We’re within Bnei Brak and we need to accept the entire burden of the city. We need help.”

Ravid added: “I have more ventilators but after two weeks of negotiation with the Health Ministry, they sent me monitors that aren’t usable…we cannot accept any more patients who require ventilation.”

Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the director of Ichilov Hospital told the Health Ministry and Prof. Ravid that he is willing to accept the ventilated patients at his hospital in Tel Aviv.

“Transfer the ventilated patients to us,” Gamzu said. “Ichilov is ready and prepared to accept them immediately for the sake of the health of our brothers, the residents of Bnei Brak.”

Bnei Brak currently has 1,460 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, of whom 26 are in serious condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







