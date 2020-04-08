Shin Bet Arrests Israeli For Spying For Iran





The Shin Bet stated on Tuesday that it arrested an Israeli citizen last month who has been communicating with Iranian intelligence agents to provide information to them and perpetrate acts against Israel.

The suspect, who was arrested on March 16, was indicted in court on Tuesday but his identity is currently under a gag order.

The Iranian intelligence agents had requested that the man convey information to them about sensitive Israeli security and defense sites, commit terror attacks against Israel, recruit Arab-Israelis who would also spy for Israel and provide information about ways to cause disputes in Israeli society.

“This investigation shows once again that Iran and its proxies are working to recruit and take advantage of Israelis for the interests of Iran,” the Shin Bet said.

The Shin Bet added that the suspect had traveled abroad many times to meet with his handlers. “During these trips, he received funds, training, encryption tools and codes in order to be able to maintain contact with them in an encrypted way after he returned to Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







