13,362 Cases, 173 Deaths, 29-Year-Old Is Israel Youngest Fatality





There are 13,362 people in Israel diagnosed with the coronavirus as of Sunday, with 156 patients in serious condition of whom 109 are on ventilators.

The number of fatalities in Israel rose to 173, including Israel’s youngest fatality, a 29-year-old woman suffering from a terminal malignant disease who passed away at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

Another fatality was an 85-year-old woman who was a resident of an assisted living facility in Yavne’el, the 18th fatality at the facility due to the coronavirus.

A Hamas official said that Israel will be held responsible for an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip and therefore must facilitate the transfer of medical equipment into the coastal enclave.

“Israel will be the one who bears responsibility for an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip and therefore it must make it easier for shipments of aid to arrive and it is the one who needs to send these medical means,” deputy Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said, according to a Ynet report.

There are currently 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Gaza.

A Finance Ministry official said on Sunday that all businesses will be able to open after Yom Ha’atzmaut if there is no increase in coronavirus cases until then. Yom Ha’atzmaut is next Wednesday, April 29.

