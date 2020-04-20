Israel: 13,713 Cases, 177 Deaths, Israel Marks Its 1st Virtual Yom HaShoah





There are 13,713 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Monday, with 149 patients in serious condition and 177 fatalities.

A total of 4,094 people have recovered from the virus.

Israel is marking its first virtual Yom HaShoah on Monday night and Tuesday. All official ceremonies, commemorations and events have been moved online due to the coronaviurs pandemic, with the annual Yad Vashem ceremony being pre-recorded.

Yad Vashem is encouraging Israelis to make use of its digital information on the Holocaust.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, on April 28-29, Israel will mark its first virtual Yom HaZikaron and Yom HaAtzma’ut.

The government is currently debating whether bereaved families will be allowed to visit the kevarim of their loved ones on Yom HaZikaron – Remembrance Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and Victims of Terrorism.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is reportedly against allowing the visits but bereaved families are insisting that they will not stay away from the cemeteries on Yom HaZikaron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







