BD”E: Two Road Fatalities In Israel on Yom Hashoah





Two lives were cut short due to road fatalities in Israel on Yom Hashoah. The first accident took place when a 7-year-old boy was hit by a passing truck near the Bedouin village of Laqiya in the Negev. The boy was brought to a local health clinic after he was struck by the car and a Magen David Adom ambulance arrived at the clinic. There they pronounced the death of the boy.

MDA EMT Ayman Abu Keren said: “When we arrived at the clinic we found the boy had suffered a full system trauma. Together with the medical team at the clinic, we performed a number of medical checks and were forced to pronounce his death as he had no life signs.”

The second incident occurred when a pedestrian in his 50’s was killed after he was run over near the Ashdod Junction on Highway 7 on Tuesday evening.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ofir Tal who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “A pedestrian was struck by a car. With great sadness, his death was pronounced at the scene of the accident due to the severity of the injuries that he suffered. There was little that we could do to save his life.”

