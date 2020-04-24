Chinese Reports Say That COVID-19 Can Be Transmitted Via Eye, Lingers There





Reports from China said that the coronavirus seems to survive in the eye longer than in other areas of the body, a Channel 13 News report said.

A 65-year-old Chinese woman who became ill with the coronavirus in January had a cough, high fever, and an eye infection. After spending almost a month in the hospital, the woman’s symptoms cleared and she tested negative for the virus but a day later the virus was found in her eye.

Another report in the South China Morning Post quoted a Peking University respiratory specialist who said he contracted the coronavirus through treating patients without eye protection. His left eye became inflamed and he then began experiencing breathing difficulties.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







