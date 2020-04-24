“I Was Sure It Was The End” – Arabs Try To Run Down 2 Teens In Ramat Shlomo





A frightening incident occurred in the normally quiet neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo on Wednesday evening, when two sisters, 15 and 17, went for a walk on their street.

As they were walking, two vehicles suddenly drove straight in their direction, driving onto the sidewalk toward the girls in an apparent ramming attempt. According to witnesses of the scene, the two Arabs screamed and cursed in Arabic during the incident.

The shocked girls managed to run aside, one of them falling on the sidewalk. “I was sure that I would die,” the 17-year-old told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “We screamed in fear. I thought that in one minute they’ll kidnap us. They had murderous looks in their eyes.”

The fear deepened when the Arabs emerged from their cars, screaming at the top of their lungs at the girls as they made threatening motions with their hands. “We cried and begged them to leave us alone but they laughed to each other and made motions indicating they will kill us,” the 15-year-old said. “I was sure it was our end.”

The sisters managed to flee the scene to a path to an adjoining street and the cars disappeared from the scene. After they distanced themselves from the area, one of the girls called the police and a police car arrived a few moments later and the police officers began recording the girls’ testimony.

During the investigation, the girls and their parents went to the scene of the attack and one of the girls suddenly noticed that the Arab cars had again turned onto the street. She signaled to the officers and the Arabs were arrested and taken for investigation.

The parents told B’Chadrei that the police investigator told them that the Arabs were workers at a nearby building site. The parents complained bitterly about the poor security situation in the neighborhood.

“This is a street with many construction sites and it’s ridiculous that there are no security cameras or an increased security presence at the site, especially since it’s teeming with Arab workers, most of them from the Palestinian Authority,” the parents said.

There is usually an increase in terror incidents during Ramadan, which begins this year on Friday, April 24.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







