BDE: Nadvorna-Arad Rebbe Of Jerusalem, Rav Dovid Elimelech Leifer, Zt’l





Hagaon Harav Dovid Elimelech Leifer, z’tl, the Nadvorna-Arad Rebbe, passed away in Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem overnight Sunday at the age of 86 from a heart attack.

Last summer, the Rebbe fell in his home and had to be hospitalized for surgery. In Tishrei he fell again on the way back from davening, suffering a severe head injury. He was hospitalized and underwent a complex operation.

The Rebbe was eventually transferred to Herzog for rehabilitation and has been there ever since. Overnight Sunday he passed away from a heart attack.

The Rebbe was born in Romania to his father, the late Nadvorna-Arad Rebbe, Rav Levi Yitzchak Leifer, the son of Rav Yechiel Leifer of Mihalovic. When his father passed away, the Rav Dovid Elimelech became the next Rebbe, leading the community from his home on Rechov Shivtei Yisrael near Mea Shearim with great humility, always shying away from any kavod.

The Rebbe had a special custom of welcoming the Shabbos early. On Friday morning he would don his Shabbos clothing, prepare for Shabbos and wait to greet the Shabbos.

The levaya took place at 11 a.m. in Shamgar and the Rebbe was buried in Har Hamenuchos.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

