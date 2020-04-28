TRUMP DROPS CLUES: Claims He Knows How Kim Jong Un Is Doing, Wishes Him Well [VIDEO]





President Trump in his Monday coronavirus briefing hinted that he knew the disputed status of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health, but stopped short of filling in the White House press.

“Yes I do have a very good idea,” Trump said when asked if he had any information on Kim’s health after unconfirmed reports circulated that he may have died after cardiovascular surgery.

“I can’t talk about it now,” Trump continued.

“I hope he’s fine, I do know how he’s doing, you’ll probably be hearing in the not too distant future,” the president added.

