As Israel Remembers: Three Arrested In Meah Shearim For Violence, Tearing Flags, and Dancing During Yom HaZikaron Siren





As the Yom HaZikaron (Israel’s Memorial Day) siren sounded in Israel, a large group of Charedim, many belonging to the extremist Sikrikim group, danced and sang in the streets of Meah Shearim in what would seem like a celebration at the death of Israeli soldiers who gave their lives so that Jews could have a state of Israel and live peacefully in the land.

The day commemorates the 23,816 men and women who gave their lives as well as the 3,153 terror victims who were killed since the founding of the State of Israel. It is a solemn day in Israel, one that is often commemorated in silence and mourning.

Having similar situations in previous years, the police sent five undercover police detectives, three men and two women, to patrol Meah Shearim with the intent of keeping the peace. The police officers saw the commotion, which in addition to violating Health Ministry regulations of social distancing, involved extremists tearing down Israeli flags and dancing during the siren.

The detectives, who were dressed in Chareidi garb, arrested three people for punching a bus driver, tearing flags, and dancing during the siren. One of the three people who was arrested is a minor.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







