Vizhnitzer Rebbe Of Beit Shemesh Hospitalized Due To COVID-19





The Vizhnitzer Rebbe of Beit Shemesh was hospitalized on Tuesday morning in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem after feeling unwell during the night.

The Rebbe and his wife both tested positive for the coronavirus before Pesach and have been in self-quarantine since then.

The Rebbe reportedly suffers from high blood pressure.

The Rebbe is a brother to the Monsey Vishnitzer Rebbe

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Baruch Shimshon ben Sima Mirel b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








