11-Year-Old Girl Who Was in Serious Condition Due to Coronavirus Recovers





Rambam Hospital in Haifa announced on Wednesday that there was continued improvement in the status of the 11-year-old girl who was hospitalized in serious condition with the Covid-19 Coronavirus According to the statement, the girl has fully recovered from the virus itself, but is still listed as being in serious condition due to heart complications that arose as a result of the virus.

The young girl regained consciousness on Wednesday and is breathing on her own. She will remain under close observation in the intensive care pediatric ward in the hospital.

