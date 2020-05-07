Watch: Hagaon Harav Edelstein: “Why Is The Chareidi Death Rate Higher In Israel And Elsewhere?”





Rosh HaYeshiva Hagaon Harav Gerson Edelstein delivered a sichas chizuk from his home in Bnei Brak on Tuesday night.

“We have to understand something,” the Rosh Yeshiva said. “In Israel and throughout the world, Chareidim died from the coronavirus at a higher rate than everyone else. The Chazon Ish said that secular people are “tenikos she’nishbu” – when someone who’s not Chareidi sins, it’s b’shogeig but a Chareidi that sins is b’meizid. Therefore the Midas HaDin harms the Chareidim more than others.”

“The situation of those ill in Israel improved due to the zechus of Eretz Yisrael,” Harav Edelstein continued. “There’s a Gemara on Rebbe Yochanan who said that a murder committed out of anger happened across the Yarden and [could not have happened] in Eretz Yisrael. And there’s another Gemara on someone who was chayav misa and fled to Eretz Yisrael – it’s forbidden to kill him because when he enters Eretz Yisrael he’s not chayav misa – that’s the zechus of Eretz Yisrael.”

The Rosh Yeshivah moved to the topic of yeshivohs. “Baruch Hashem there are many places that already began to learn. But the main thing is we need to be extremely careful about adhering to health regulations. There are many who are continuing to learn by telephone even now. The Rosh Yeshivah gives over the shiur by telephone and the students listen over the phone – it’s a great zechus.”

