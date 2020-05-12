“Coronavirus Hotels” No Longer Required For Israelis Arriving From Abroad





The Knesset voted on Sunday, among other easing of restrictions, to lift the requirement for all Israelis arriving in Israel from abroad to be taken to “coronavirus hotels” to quarantine for two weeks.

Instead, Israelis will be allowed to self-quarantine at home if they have the proper conditions to do so. Anyone returning from abroad who lack the proper conditions for self-quarantine will still be required to be transferred to a coronavirus hotel.

Israelis returning home from Ben-Gurion airport are required to avoid using public transportation with the exception of taxis with specific conditions. Anyone caught using public transportation will be fined and transferred to a coronavirus hotel.

Non-Israeli citizens are still banned from entering Israel.

The Knesset also voted to allot NIS 6 million ($1.7 million) to assist Israelis who are still stuck abroad.

The feelings of at least some Israelis about the coronavirus hotels were summed up in three brief words by a reporter: “Baruch Matir Assurim.”

ברוך מתיר אסורים https://t.co/qwq9UtFuN0 — ארי קלמן Ari kalman (@aronkalman1) May 10, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







