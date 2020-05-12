BDE: Jerusalem Mother Of 11 Passes Away At The Age Of 52 After Contracting COVID-19





Mrs. Mazal Elbaz, a’h, 52, a mother of 11 children, passed away at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem overnight Sunday, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Mrs. Elbaz, who lived on Rechov Ido Hanvai in Jerusalem, suffered from cancer in the past and had a bone marrow transplant a few years ago. She was hospitalized on Pesach after contracting the coronavirus and unfortunately her condition deteriorated.

Her friends and neighbors describe her as a special woman who always welcomed guests, was moiser nefesh for her husband’s learning, was always satisfied with little and raised her children in the ways of Torah and yiras Shamayim.

The nifteres left behind her husband and 11 children, the youngest of whom is only 10 years old.

The levaya took place on Monday at Shamgar and the nifteres was buried at Har Hazeisim.

תהא נשמתה צרורה בצרור החיים

