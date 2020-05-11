Greenfield Appointed by Mayor de Blasio to Non-Profit Re-Opening Task Force





As New York City plans its reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Met Council CEO David G. Greenfield has been named to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s non-profit and social service task force charged with helping the city map the road to recovery. Greenfield will join other city-wide leaders on the Non-Profit and Social Services Sector Advisory Council to offer critical guidance to the Mayor as he reopens New York City and restarts its economy.

“It is an honor to join distinguished nonprofit leaders on the task force to reopen New York City,” said Greenfield. “The reality is that during this crisis New Yorkers are even more reliant on the life-saving work that nonprofits and social service organizations do every day. It has never been more necessary for these services and our voices to be represented. I look forward to working with Mayor de Blasio to ensure that non-profits can continue doing their critical work for New Yorkers during this pandemic.”

The Mayor formed sector advisory councils as part of his strategy to reopen a city greatly tested by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is a gradual return to a New York City that resembles New York City prior to the pandemic. Through the advisory council, the Met Council on Jewish Poverty will disseminate information related to the city’s recovery both to and from the Mayor. The Met Council is New York’s largest Jewish charity serving the needy and assists over 225,000 New Yorkers a year, making it a vital inclusion on the task force.

Greenfield has a decades-long history as a nonprofit expert and government leader. Prior to leading Met Council as CEO and Executive Director, Greenfield served on the New York City Council for eight years, chairing the influential Committee on Land Use from 2014 through 2017. After leaving the City Council, Greenfield joined the Met Council, leading the charity as it expanded its efforts to provide and advocate for New York’s neediest populations. A lifelong civic and non-profit leader, Greenfield also teaches the next generation of lawyers as an adjunct Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit New York, the Met Council has led the fight to keep impacted New Yorkers fed and healthy. Its dozens of kosher food pantries continue to feed New Yorkers as the city faces unprecedented levels of unemployment. Met Council has added six new services and expanded their hours during this crisis ranging from home-delivered groceries to help for those who have recently lost their jobs to assistance for those who are victims of domestic violence. To speak with a Met Council expert, please call (929) 292 9261 from 8 AM to 8 PM.

