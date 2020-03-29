Israel: 4,247 Cases, 15 Deaths, 22-Year-Old In Serious Condition





There are 4,247 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Sunday evening, with 74 in serious condition.

A 15th death from the coronavirus was announced late Sunday afternoon by Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital when Rosa Sherman Arbel, a’h, 84, was niftar. Rosa’s family said that “she was a devoted mother and grandmother who always put her children and their needs before her needs. She passed away before her time due to the coronavirus.”

A 14th death from the coronavirus was recorded in Israel on Sunday afternoon when Mrs. Perel Weisel, a 94-year old Holocaust survivor and member of the Kretchnifer chassidus passed away at Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital from the coronavirus. Mrs. Weisel, who suffered from preexisting health conditions, was a ba’alas yesurim, losing her entire family in the Holocaust and later in her life, her husband, son-in-law, her son, and daughter, but accepted everything as Hashem’s will with ahava.

A 13th death from the coronavirus was announced on Sunday morning when 92-year old Mordechai Ben-Michael of Jerusalem passed away in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital. The hospital stated that Ben-Michael was hospitalized a week ago in very serious condition and had many preexisting health issues.

A 22-year-old man with no preexisting health issues is among those in serious condition. He is sedated and attached to a ventilator in the ICU of Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

A total of 500 IDF soldiers were deployed around Israel on Sunday to assist Israel Police in enforcing Health Ministry restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In the next stage, 1,000 IDF soldiers will join the police and if restrictions are tightened, the amount will increase to 3,000.

The coronavirus is spreading swiftly at the Mishan assisted living facility in Be’er Sheva, a Channel 13 News report said. Mishan resident Avraham Aroshash, 93, passed away in Soroka Medical Center on Friday hours after testing positive for the virus and three other residents are hospitalized in serious condition. Two additional residents tested positive for the virus but are having only light symptoms.

The Migdal Nofim assisted living facility in Kiryat Yovel, Jerusalem also suffered from an outbreak of the coronavirus, which killed three residents and infected 15 residents and staff members.

Israel Prison Services is preparing to release all prisoners who are serving sentences of up to four years and who have 30 days left until release.

The move is intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri instructed his office to initiate efforts for the arrangements of quarantine solutions for residents who don’t have the means to self-quarantine at home according to Health Ministry instructions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








