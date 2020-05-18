All Chinuch Atzmai Schools To Re-Open On Monday Except For “Red Zones”





Chinuch Atzmai schools in Israel, which include about 100,000 students throughout Israel announced that schools for all ages are resuming on Monday except in “red zones,” which have a high rate of coronavirus infections (Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh and certain neighborhoods in Jerusalem).

In a letter to principals of schools and Talmudei Torah, Chinuch Atzmai director Eliezer Sortozkin wrote a list of regulations regarding a return to the routine in accordance with the decision of Gedolei Yisrael.

The rules and recommendations include a gradual return to a full schedule, with 1st and 2nd grade being included in the first stage in order to complete vital lessons in reading and writing.

Schools are required to test the temperature of all students and ensure the wearing of face masks, especially during recess and in open areas.

Each school will set its own timetable according to the needs of its population and parent body.

Recess breaks are required to be staggered to minimize contact between each class.

Attendance at school is not mandatory.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








