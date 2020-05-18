Tel Avv Man Arrested for Inciting Violence Against Prime Minister Netanyahu





Over the course of the weekend, Israeli police arrested a 39-year-old Tel Aviv resident who is suspected of publicizing articles of incitement against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The investigation was permitted by the Deputy State’s Attorney, Nurit Litman.

Police brought the suspect in for questioning and revealed that the suspect had publicized in various mediums, extremist content calling on the public to take up violence against the Prime Minister.

The suspect was remanded into police custody until Tuesday, giving police time to continue their investigation.

Last week, a different individual was investigated by the police with regards to inciting violence against the Prime Minister. The suspect last week was let off with a warning.

