GIVE KIDS SUMMER: NYS Assemblyman Eichenstein Calls On Governor To Open Camps & Bungalow Colonies





New York state beaches will open for Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein responded with a tweet at the Governor demanding camps and bungalows be allowed to open as well.

“[email protected] opened beaches for Memorial Day. What about giving children a safe and enjoyable summer in camps & bungalows?”, the assemblyman wrote.

AJCO has sent a letter to the Governor laying out strict guidelines that they would be willing to implement for camps to open for the summer.

New York officials are rethinking when and how to open sleep-away summer camps for kids as they try to learn more about a rare but potentially deadly syndrome associated with the coronavirus.

As of today, New York has 120 children suspected to have this new syndrome, which has symptoms similar to Kawasaki virus or toxic shock syndrome. (See symptoms below.) At least 16 other states also believe they have some children with the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. In New York, three children, including one teen, has died.

Those cases, which have come to light in recent days, are making state officials rethink summer camps.

“With the new cases that are arising with children, we’re looking at relooking at those guidelines,” said Robert Mujica, the state’s budget director.

.@NYGovCuomo opened beaches for Memorial Day. What about giving children a safe and enjoyable summer in camps & bungalows? Camp directors and I suggested responsible, strict guidance to the Governor's staff ensuring safety of all.#GiveKidsSummerhttps://t.co/AwiIgMfsKL — Simcha Eichenstein (@SEichenstein) May 17, 2020

