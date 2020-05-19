Outbreak Of COVID-19 In Tel Aviv: A Rav & 3 Of His Children





The Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality announced on Monday morning that it is increasing testing in the city for the coronavirus as well as carrying out disinfection of several areas due to several cases of the coronavirus diagnosed in one family in the neighborhood of Neve Ofer in south Tel Aviv, Kan News reported.

The virus cases include the father of the family, a Rav, and three of his six children. A message was sent during the night by the municipality to neighborhood residents instructing them not to leave the house unless absolutely necessary.

Before they were diagnosed, the children had returned to their routine, like the rest of Israel, meeting with friends and attending their schools in south Tel Aviv. An epidemiological investigation has been carried out and affected residents have been notified.

According to the report, residents that were in contact with the father, who is a practicing Rav, didn’t receive a message from the health ministry that they had been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient, apparently because they don’t have smartphones.

Ultimately, the Rav himself took responsibility and informed everyone he had been in contact with in recent days that he had been diagnosed with the virus.

It was reported on Friday that an assistant in a school in south Tel Aviv was diagnosed with the coronavirus, sending seven children and a staff member into self-quarantine.

In the wake of the incident, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai instructed that an investigation be carried out on the educational staff in the city in cooperation with Ichilov Hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








