Horrifying: Israeli Man Found Dead In Car Amid Unprecedented Heatwave





A man was found dead in his car on Monday afternoon in the city of Hadera amid the longest documented heatwave in Israeli history.

The victim, a 41-year-old Hadera resident who left his home early in the morning, didn’t respond to family members who had been trying to reach him since the morning. His brother began looking for him and found him in his car with severe burns all over his body.

It is believed that the man, who is a diabetic, suffered an episode of low blood sugar and lost consciousness, unfortunately leading to him suffocating to death while trapped in the car in the sweltering heat. The weather in Hadera reached a high of 100°F (38°C) on Monday.

MDA paramedics were called to the scene but sadly it was too late for them to do anything but declare his death.

“This was a man in his 40s with an underlying medical condition who apparently suffered from a medical incident in the morning hours and was in his car in the heavy heat for many hours,” a ZAKA volunteer said.

Earlier on Monday, a 63-year old man was found unconscious on a street in Netanya. He was treated at the scene by MDA paramedics and was evacuated to Laniado Hospital in serious condition.

On Sunday, a 60-year-old man who was found unconscious on a street in the southern town of Dimona due to heatstroke was pronounced dead after prolonged resuscitation attempts by MDA paramedics were unsuccessful.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







