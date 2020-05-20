Health Ministry: “Restaurants, Cafés, Pools & Hotels To Open Next Week”





Health Minister Yuli Edelstein signed an order on Tuesday allowing the reopening of restaurants, cafés, bars, swimming pools, youth groups and hotels next week on May 27.

Restaurants, bars and cafés that can fit up to 100 customers will be allowed to open at full capacity and larger venues will be able to operate at 85% capacity.

Tables must be spaced 1.5 meters apart. Customers will be required to have their temperatures checked before entering the premises and wear face masks when not eating.

At swimming pools, swimmers must be allowed 10 square meters outside the pool and 6 square meters inside the water.

Restaurants, cafés and similar establishments have been one of the hardest-hit industries as a result of the coronavirus restrictions

Outgoing economy and industry minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday that reopening restaurants will allow tens of thousands of employees to resume employment.

Edelstein announced later on Tuesday that event halls will be allowed to reopen on June 14th.

