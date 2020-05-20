Youngest Israeli Victim: 33-Year-Old Dies Of Covid-19, Leaves Behind Wife & Baby





Israel’s youngest victim of the coronavirus, a 33-year-old man, died overnight Tuesday at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

Avishalom Rosilio, a resident of Migdal HaEmek, was a recovered cancer patient of 12 years and also suffered from a chronic lung condition for which he needed breathing assistance even before he contracted the coronavirus.

Avishalom left behind his wife, Lihi, and their baby, 11-month-old Raphael Nachman.

Avishalom met his wife in the oncological department in Sheba when they were both receiving treatment for cancer. Both of them contracted the coronavirus and Lili recovered Baruch Hashem and was able to be by her husband’s bedside in his last weeks of life.

For the past few weeks, Avishalom was unconscious but a few days ago he regained consciousness and was able to communicate with family members. Unfortunately, his condition then deteriorated further until he was niftar overnight Tuesday.

“He fought like a lion,” said Avishalom’s relative, Shimon Suissa, the head of the Hatzor HaGlilit Council.

“We thought he had won [after recovering from cancer] and then again, like a nightmare, the coronavirus broke out and affected the entire Rosilio family. Tefillos and more tefillos. The family recovered and only Avishalom remained ill. He fought for his life but unfortunately, he gave over his neshama to the Borei Olam tonight [Tuesday] after midnight.”

Yehi Zichro Baruch

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







