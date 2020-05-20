Miracle In Modi’in Illit: Poisonous Snake, Almost 5 Ft. Long, Found In Talmud Torah





A Rebbe in the Brachfeld Talmud Torah decided to begin organizing his classroom on Wednesday morning in anticipation of the students returning to their studies in the near future and encountered a quite frightening surprise, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The Rebbe discovered an almost 5-foot poisonous snake in the caravan classroom. He quickly called the municipal hotline and within a few minutes, a snake catcher arrived and captured the snake.

The B’Chadrei article warned that due to the current heatwave, many snakes are looking for shade and can appear in unexpected areas, especially in places that have been uninhabited for a prolonged period of time.

Also, as YWN has reported, Magen David Adom stated last week that their data indicates that there has been a significant increase in snake bites in Israel, with 44 Israelis bitten by snakes from the beginning of March. In the same time period last year, there were only 23 Israelis bitten by snakes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







