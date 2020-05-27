Israel: 16,757 Cases, 281 Deaths, Highest Number Of New Cases In A Week





There are currently 16,757 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel, an increase of 32 new cases in 24 hours, the highest number in a week.

There are 37 patients in serious condition, of whom 33 are ventilated, an increase of four patients on ventilators, with the total number over 30 for the first time this week.

The entire list of medical supplies that the Mossad located and brought to Israel during the coronavirus crisis was documented in a Ynet report on Tuesday

The report said that the Mossad brought in 1,300 ventilators, 80 million surgical masks, 180 million gloves, two million coronavirus test kits and hundreds of millions of medications.

Another 4,700 ventilators have been ordered and are scheduled to arrive in Israel in October ahead of a possible second coronavirus wave and 14 million more masks will be arriving in Israel shortly.

A ceremony was held on Tuesday to mark the end of the IDF’s assistance to the National Coronavirus Control Center at Sheba Medical Center. The responsibility for medical supply deliveries have been transferred to the health ministry.

There are three new coronavirus cases in the Gaza Strip, raising the total number of cases in the coastal enclave to 61, with 18 patients already recovered, and one fatality.

The three patients were already in quarantine when they were diagnosed at an isolation facility at the Rafah border crossing

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







