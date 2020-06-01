What Did The Posek Say Regarding Natural Medicine For Emotional Issues?





Hagaon Rav Ben-Tzion Mutzafi, one of the most chashuve Sefardi poskim in Israel, was asked by one of his students whether to send someone who suffers from emotional problems to an alternative practitioner. The Rav did not mince words in his reply to the shaila and what he thought about the question itself.

The student wrote in his letter: “Many people suffer from fears and worries in our generation and unfortunately, family doctors prescribe harmful pills. Today there are natural healers.”

Rav Mutzafi responded: “I don’t know from where you’re taking this resonsiblity on your shoulders – the refuah of patients with issues that can lead to sakanas nefashos and even to loss of life. With ‘kalus da’as’ and foolishness you give over a ‘cure’ without being aware of its results.”

“The Ramban, z’l, said on ‘The best of doctors [are destined] for Gehinnom’ that a good doctor doesn’t become a doctor until he gains experience with patients whom he caused their death, and this is exactly what you’re requesting.”

The Rav answered another shaila on emotional issues with the same directness.

“I’m turning to you regarding my sister who experiences fears and thoughts which prevent her from sleeping,” the person wrote. “She has terrible nightmares and is very frightened. What can be done? Is there a tikkun that can be carried out through the Rav?”

“Don’t look for “tikkunim,” Rav Motzafi responded decisively, ” and don’t occupy yourself with ‘hevelim.’ Go immediately to a doctor today before the situation gets worse.”

