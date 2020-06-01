Good News: Emotional Greeting As Bochur Bitten By Snake Returns Home





There was great joy in Neve Yaakov on Erev Shavuos as the yeshiva bochur who was on the verge of death after being bitten by a poisonous snake almost three weeks ago returned home from the hospital, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The bochur, Rafael Chaim Menachem Fogel, a talmid of Beis Matisyahu in Bnei Brak, was bitten by a poisonous snake while on a hike almost three weeks ago. He was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital but his condition deteriorated and he was in extremely critical condition in the ICU, sedated and on a ventilator. The name Rafael was added to his name according to the instructions of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky.

Menachem’s tefillin was checked and it was found that the word “ye’meichem” in the passuk “l’ma’aan yirbu ye’meichem” was passul. After the tefillin were repaired, Menachem’s condition began to improve. He regained consciousness and the doctors were able to remove his ventilator.

Menachem’s family and neighbors greeted him with great excitement and joy on his return home after his life-threatening experience.

