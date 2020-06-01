Bnei Brak Launches Battle To Avoid 2nd Virus Outbreak





The Bnei Brak municipality held an emergency meeting on Sunday night in the wake of the spike of new coronavirus cases in Israel and the fear that it could lead to a fresh outbreak in the beleaguered city.

Furthermore, like in all Israeli cities, Bnei Brak residents have returned to their daily routines and many have reportedly become lax in adhering to health ministry regulations.

At the meeting, a decision was made about enforcement measures the municipality will impose on residents and businesses that fail to adhere to safety guidelines.

As a grace period to the residents, only warnings will be issued on Monday, the first day of the new enforcement period, but by Tuesday, police officers and municipal inspectors will start handing out heavy fines. Gabbaim of shuls that are not adhering to the guidelines will also receive heavy fines.

“There will be no cancellation of fines according to the policy we decided on,” a municipality spokesperson said. “Whoever receives a fine will be required to pay it. Every gabbai who thinks that he’s not capable of running the shul according to the health ministry’s guidelines should close the shul.”

Strict enforcement of wearing masks in public will also be implemented beginning on Monday.

A student of the large Wolf girls’ seminar in Bnei Brak tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, sending about 20 of her classmates into quarantine.

