Over 5,000 Israeli Students In Isolation Due To New Virus Outbreaks





As the outbreak of new cases of the coronavirus in Israel continues, thousands of students were sent into quarantine following new infections discovered in schools in Jerusalem, Hadera, Be’er Sheva, Bnei Brak, Ashdod and other locales.

In Jerusalem, a student of the Paula Ben Gurion elementary school, a feeder school for the now infamous Hebrew Gymnasium high school in Rechavia, where almost 200 students and staff members tested positive for the virus, was diagnosed with the virus. The school was already closed due to the large amount of students with siblings in the Hebrew Gymnasium.

A 9th grader at the Beit Chinuch high school in Jerusalem was diagnosed with the virus, sending all the 9th graders at the school into quarantine.

Also in Jerusalem, a sports instructor at the Beit Hano’ar sports and activities youth center tested positive for the virus, sending dozens of children into quarantine. The center has closed until further notice.

In Givat Ze’ev, right outside Jerusalem, a teacher at the Ofek schools tested positive for the virus on Monday, sending the school’s 278 students and 35 teachers into quarantine. The school has been closed.

In Kibbut Tzora in central Israel, a first grader tested positive for the virus and her classmates and seven teachers were sent into quarantine.

A student in a Hadera high school was diagnosed with the virus, sending 2,180 students and staff members into quarantine.

A staff member of a group of daycare centers in Bat Yam tested positive for the virus, sending 13 children and five staff members from several centers into quarantine.

A student of the Wolf seminar for girls in Bnei Brak was diagnosed with the virus, sending 20 of her classmates into quarantine.

In the southern city of Ashdod, a teacher who teaches three classes -1st, 2nd and 3rd grades – in the main Beis Yaakov elementary school of the Litvak community was diagnosed with the virus, sending about 100 girls into quarantine.

Also in southern Israel, 175 students and 13 staff members of a Be’er Sheva school were instructed to enter quarantine after a student tested positive for the virus.

Furthermore, in a separate wing of the school, 32 second-graders, three staff members, and 30 kindergarteners entered quarantine after a teacher began having symptoms of the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







