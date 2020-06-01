Rav In Petach Tikva, Teacher In Ashdod: 100s In Chareidi Communities In Isolation Due To New Virus Cases





The Rav of a well-known shul in Petach Tikvah, his wife and their 19-year-old daughter, were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday, sending dozens into quarantine.

The Rav teaches at the well-known Midrasha (seminary for women) in the city and the Midrasha has been closed until further notice. Two city residents who were in the Midrasha are having symptoms of the virus and have been tested.

The Rav also davened minchah with the 7th and 8th graders in the Birchas Yaakov cheder in the city a week ago. The students who participated in the tefillah and their rabbanim were instructed to enter quarantine.

The Rav also davened at two other shuls in the week before being tested.

Petach Tikvah Mayor Rami Greenberg visited the affected institutions on Monday and decided that the Lomza Yeshivah will be closed until Sunday, as well as the Belzer mikvah and the Zecher Chaim shul.

The mayor published the list of places the Rav visited in the past week and stated: “Everyone who visited these places please take note. The municipality is carrying out an investigation and will do what’s necessary to prevent another outbreak. Additionally, the students who need to be in quarantine – it’s important to emphasize that their siblings also cannot attend their educational institutions.”

The Rav’s daughter is in the computer programming program at the large Wolf girls’ seminar in Bnei Brak and about 20 of her classmates were instructed to enter quarantine.

In Ashdod, a teacher who taught in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade classes in the main Bais Yaakov school in the city was diagnosed with the virus. About 100 girls were sent into quarantine and Ashdod mayor Dr. Yechiel Lasri made a decision to close the school for the time being.

Also in Ashdod, a Rosh Mesivta in the Belzer yeshivah was diagnosed with the coronavirus and about 10 bochurim were instructed to enter quarantine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







