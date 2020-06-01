“KILL COPS” On Massive NYC Billboard [PHOTO]





Graffiti on a massive billboard along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway says “KILL COPS”. The attached photo taken on Monday morning by BoroPark24 and provided to YWN.

YWN notes that the last time NYC protesters called for “dead cops”, it ended with the cold-blooded assassination of NYPD officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos, who were killed “execution style” while sitting in the patrol car in Brooklyn.

Just days prior to that horrific incident, Mayor Debalsio did nothing when thousands of protesters chanted “What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want them? Now!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







