Deblasio Wants Badge & Gun Stripped From Officer Who Flashed Gun [VIDEOS]





Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called for an NYPD officer to be stripped of his gun and badge after video showed him pulling his gun on a crowd of protesters. In the video, the NYPD officer charges at protesters in the middle of an intersection, raises his gun and threateningly swings it around from side to side as people scream and run away.

The incident reportedly happened around 10 p.m. near East 12th Street and Broadway in Manhattan.

Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, de Blasio said the scene looked “chaotic” but the officer’s actions were “unacceptable and dangerous.” he added the officer should have his gun and badge taken away immediately.

