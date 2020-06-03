Report: Israel’s Health Ministry To Recommend Closing All Middle & High Schools





In the wake of the continuing rise of infections in Israel’s schools, the Health Ministry is expected to recommend that all middle and high schools be re-closed for the rest of the year, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday afternoon

According to the report, the health ministry will leave elementary pre-schools open since most of the outbreaks have occurred among pre-teens and teens.

There are currently almost 10,000 students and teachers in isolation as more and more coronavirus cases are diagnosed in schools throughout Israel. A total of 217 students and teachers have tested positive for the virus and 31 schools and pre-schools have been shut down.

Ran Erez, chairman of the Secondary School Teachers’ Association, said on Reshet Bet on Monday that high school students should resume online learning. “The teachers can’t deal with constantly telling the students to put on their masks. Instead of teaching, we’re policing.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







