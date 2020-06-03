Amudim Newest PSA Video Addresses Growing Mental Health Crisis Sparked By COVID-19 Pandemic





By: Zvi Gluck

As National Mental Health Awareness Month comes to an end, we at Amudim have recognized that the mental health-related crisis brought on by coronavirus has only just begun. While we had hoped to see a drop in the volume of mental health related cases as pandemic restrictions began to ease, exactly the opposite has happened. Many people who have started adjusting to their new realities in the United States, Israel andin other parts of the world have found themselves struggling with issues that they may have been too busy to focus on during the height of the outbreak. Domestic violence

victims who were quarantined with their abusers are only now beginning to seek help; and the volume of calls from those struggling with addiction, who were at a higher risk of relapse during the lockdown, has skyrocketed to unprecedented numbers.

Hoping to address the mental health component of COVID-19, Amudim is releasing an all new PSA video titled A Life Worth Living, a Multiple Outlet Production directed and produced by Yeeshai Gross, with screenwriting by our clinical advisory board. We have seen historically that our award-winning videos have been extremely effective tools in destigmatizing rarely discussed issues and educating the public on mental health struggles; and A Life Worth Living is another weapon in our arsenal in the war against the ongoing crisis, one that we hope will have viewers realizing that help is just a phone

call away.

Amudim’s caseload since the start of the coronavirus outbreak has increased 60percent compared to the same time period last year, a statistic that is simply staggering. The need for services, including hiring additional staff to handle the increased call volume, helping those who cannot afford the cost of therapy or treatment, andidentifying housing or instituting safety measures for those who cannot live at home, has gone up by percentages that no one in the world could have ever anticipated. In addition to the calls to our office, Amudim’s newly launched anonymous support line has fielded over 1,900 calls since its inception on March 22 nd and has proven to be a literal lifesaver for those struggling with coronavirus related issues. Three quarters of those callers have reported that their immediate mental health crisis was resolved in a single conversation just by being able to speak with a licensed professional, while the remainder have been referred for further care. Can we even begin to imagine just how much more dire our current situation would be now if those individuals hadn’t had a free support line available to them?

The crisis hasn’t only been limited to the United States. With so many calls coming in from Israel, we expanded our support line by adding a dedicated number in Israel for English speakers staffed by English speaking mental health professionals. In the short time that it has been operational, our Israeli support line has already become an invaluable resource to the Anglo community, helping people cope during this trying time. Even amid the darkness of COVID-19, we have been blessed to see so many positives as our community has risen to the occasion by addressing issues of bereavement, unemployment, hunger and many other incredible acts of kindness. Yet sadly, those who are facing mental health issues, domestic violence and the challenges of recovery have yet to be embraced by the mainstream, something that we have seen all too clearly at Amudim. Others in the mental health field tell us that they have been experiencing similar situations; and while there has been some mention of coronavirus-related mental health issues in the media, it is clear that this particular aspect of the pandemic is not getting the attention it deserves, a reality that needs to change.

Over the last two and a half months, our dedicated staff and volunteers have redefined the phrase “public service,” rising to the occasion despite the difficult realities that they themselves were facing. It has also been inspiring to see the multiple organizations that have joined together in myriad ways, working cohesively for the betterment of all humanity; and we hope that the community at large will step up and do its part for those who are in pain. As we close the door on National Mental Health Awareness Month, we pray for an end to this crisis while we continue to do everything humanly possible to raise awareness and destigmatize these issues so that those who are struggling can hold their heads up high and seek help without fear.

Zvi Gluck is the CEO of Amudim, an organization dedicated to helping abuse victims and those suffering with addiction and mental health, and has been heavily involved in crisis intervention and management for the past 20 years. For more information go to www.amudim.org.







