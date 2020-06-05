Remains of A Body Found In Burned Be’er Sheva Car





A car that had been burned on Yad VaShem Street in Be’er Sheva was searched on Thursday morning and the remains of a human body were found inside. According to a statement made by the Police Spokesperson’s Office, the original investigation resulted in the suspicion that a criminal act caused the burning of the car which had not been in use for a long period of time.

