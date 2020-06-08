Historic: Yeshivas Ponevezh Opens A Branch In Jerusalem Due To Coronavirus Restrictions





Yeshivah Ponevezh, located in Bnei Brak since 1944, opened a branch for yeshivah bochurim who live in Yerushalayim and can’t travel to Bnei Brak due to the coronavirus restrictions.

A Beis Medrash for bochurim was opened in the Boyaner Beis Medrash in Jerusalem at the instructions of the Rosh Yeshivah, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein.

On Sunday, the Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon Harav Dovid Povarsky traveled to Yerushalayim to deliver a shir klali to bochurim he hasn’t seen in months.

On Monday, HaRav Dovid Miller, one of the yeshivah’s Rabbanim, delivered a shiur to the bochurim.

Below is a picture of Hagaon Harav Dovid Povarsky delivering a shiur outside his home last month:

לראשונה מאז פרוץ הנגיף: הגרב"ד פוברסקי ר"י פוניבז' מוסר כעת שיעור כללי בחצר ביתו תוך שמירת כל ההנחיות המחמירות (צילום: שוקי לרר) pic.twitter.com/xxwYIBmSyQ — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) May 13, 2020

Below is a picture of the first sicha given over by Hagaon HaTzaddik Rav Binyamin Finkel, Rosh Yeshivas Mir, after the reopening of the Mir Yeshiva, through a plastic partition.

שיחה ראשונה בהיכל ישיבת מיר בירושלים מאז הקורונה. הגאון הצדיק רבי בנימין פינקל מראשי הישיבה שמוסר שיחה בתוך ניילון pic.twitter.com/U7SyfKduE3 — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) May 27, 2020

Below, Hagaon Harav Moshe Shternbuch deliver a shiur at his yeshiva in Beit Shemesh, with the beis medrash divided by plastic partitions:

זקן הפוסקים הגר"מ שטרנבוך בשיעור כללי בהיכל ישיבתו בעיר בית שמש המחולק עם מחיצות שקופות pic.twitter.com/y6UOExO0kL — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) May 26, 2020

