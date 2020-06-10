“Public Transportation In Israel Will Collapse,” Private Bus Companies Warn





Israel’s Public Transport Operators’ Forum, which represents seven privatized bus companies, warned the transportation ministry of the companies’ imminent collapse due to financial losses caused by the coronavirus crisis and the lack of governmental assistance to the beleaguered companies.

The forum wrote a letter to Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Monday stating that they will have to switch to “survival mode” in ten days if they don’t receive financial assistance, warning that it will lead to “paralysis of the economy” since millions of Israelis, including IDF soldiers, would have no way of traveling to work or their army bases, especially from the periphery.

“The state left the bus companies without financial means as the number of passengers on public transportation dropped drastically,” the letter stated. “The bus companies are on the verge of collapse. We appealed time after time to the government but haven’t received an appropriate response.”

Intercity buses are currently in heavy use due to the fact that Israel’s Railways are still grounded after the resumption of its services was delayed numerous times, with the most recent delay on Monday, among other delays of eased restrictions due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

The Public Transport Operators’ Forum includes Afikim, Kavim, Metropolin, Superbus, Netiv Express, Egged Ta’abura and Dan South, North and Beer Sheva.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







