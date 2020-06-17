Israel: 19,637 Cases, 303 Deaths: Almost 300 Cases In 24 Hrs., Highest Rise Since April





There are 19,637 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 299 new cases since Tuesday morning.

The number of active cases has risen to 3,875, with 37 patients in serious condition, of whom 29 are ventilated. One patient died overnight, raising the death toll to 303.

The Knesset voted late Tuesday on the extension of emergency regulations for another 45 days, which went into effect on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The regulations allow the government to enforce restrictions on the public to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Discussions will be held on a new bill allowing the government permanent powers to impose coronavirus restrictions while upholding civilian rights.

The Knesset Coronavirus Committee is convening on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the uptick in virus cases and possible steps to combat the rise in cases.

Be’er Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich announced on Wednesday that he has entered quarantine after being informed that a man he met with last week was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Following a report on Tuesday of 11 medical professionals at Ichilov Hospital entering quarantine, a Wednesday report said that 26 medical professionals at Rambam Hospital in Haifa were forced to enter quarantine after treating a woman who needed urgent medical care in the trauma unit.

The woman, who tested positive for the coronavirus, underwent invasive procedures and seven doctors, 11 nurses and eight technicians entered quarantine following her treatment.

The hospital stated that the medical professionals were wearing protective gear but due to the urgent invasive treatment they provided they were required to enter quarantine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








