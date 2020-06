Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein today released a video calling into question Governor Cuomo’s re-opening plan of New York State. Assemblyman Eichenstein tells all those frustrated, “you’re 100% right. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s re-opening plan is completely inconsistent and makes no sense at all.”

Eichenstein encourages all of his constituents to call Governor Cuomo at (518) 474 8390.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)