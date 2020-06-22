“4th Reich” – Kindergarten In Melbourne Defaced With Neo-Nazi Graffiti





A kindergarten in Melbourne’s Albert Park was defaced with the words “4th Reich” and a Magen David symbol over the weekend, a report by the Australian Jewish News (AJN) on Sunday said.

A non-Jewish man noticed the graffiti as he walked by the Middle Park Kindergarten on Saturday and reported the incident to the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC).

ADC chairman Dvir Abramovich said that defacing a kindergarten, where children play and learn, with Neo-Nazi graffiti is “beyond words and beyond contempt.”

“Let’s remember that 1.5 million children were murdered in the Holocaust by the Nazis, and this graffiti is a death threat that should be taken seriously,” Abramovich told The AJN on Sunday.

“Melbourne is a city of strength and pluralism, and united we will fight back against this filth which is invading our neighborhood.”

The report said that the incident comes on the heels of a prior incident less than two weeks ago when a swastika was painted over a Magen David symbol on an ATM machine in Balaclava, a suburb of Melbourne.

