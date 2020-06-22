Brazil: Pastor & Church Members Pray For Another Holocaust





A pastor of a church in Rio de Janeiro led his congregation in praying to “destroy the Jews like vermin” and bring about a second Holocaust, a Jewish Theological Agency (JTA) report said.

A video shows Pastor Tupirani da Hora Lores leading his congregation in shouting “Massacre the Jews, G-d, hit them with your sword, for they have left G-d, they have left the nations.”

“G-d, what you have done in World War II, you must do again, this is what we ask for in our prayers to you: Justice, justice, justice!”

Sinagoga Sem Fronteiras, a network of Jewish communities in Brazil, discovered the video and filed a claim for incitement with the federal police against da Hora Lores.

“With each complaint and lawsuit, in each state, we aim to publicize the offenses and actions taken against offenders so that people will start thinking twice before taking such actions,” Rabbi Gilberto Ventura, the Sao Pauolo-based founder of Sinagoga Sem Fronteiras, told the JTA.

