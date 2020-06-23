Israel: 21,246 Cases, 307 Deaths, Virus Cases May Double Within A Week, Report Says





There are 21,246 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Monday, an increase of 377 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases since April.

The number of active cases has risen to 5,127, with 42 in serious condition, of whom 27 are ventilated. The death toll remains at 307.

A report by the IDF’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center on Tuesday warned that there may be double the number of active coronavirus cases within a week.

Currently, the number of cases is increasing by 8% per day and the number of active patients doubles every nine days.

The report also warned about outbreaks in Bnei Brak, Bat Yam, the Bedouin town of Ar’ara BaNegev and the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm. The outbreak in Bat Yam is especially concerning since the beach town has an older population than other areas with outbreaks. According to the report, 14% of the coronavirus patients in the town are over 70.

There has also been a sharp rise of cases in Ashdod in recent days, with the health ministry reporting on Monday that Ashdod had the sharpest rise of cases in Israel in the previous 24 hours.

The report encouraged the use of phone tracking to control the spread of the virus, which was carried out by the Shin Bet during the first wave of the virus and ended earlier this month.

Following a disagreement between the health ministry and the Kupot Cholim, Israel’s serological research study was postponed, a Kan News report said. The delay is particularly problematic due to the fact that in another three weeks, 250,000 tests that cost millions of shekels will pass their expiration date.

Sources in the health ministry said that the disagreement is about the length of the questionnaires, the identities of those tested and financial reimbursement to the Kupot.

