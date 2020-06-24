YWN PODCAST: Lawsuit Against Cuomo Over Sleepaway Camps – Rabbi Yeruchim Silber Of Agudah

In this April 24, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo addresses the media while holding an n95 mask during his daily press briefing on COVID-19, Coronavirus, at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The mask was sent to the governor by a retired farmer from Kansas whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

In this exclusive interview, Rav Yeruchim Silber, New York State Director of Government Affairs for Agudth Israel of America, discusses the lawsuit brought by frum camps against Governor Cuomo.

In this interview Rabbi Silber discusses:

  • Whether Jewish camps are protected by religious freedom
  • Why there was no public campaign to pressure Cuomo
  • Why the lawsuit was not filed earlier
  • The difference between day camps and sleepaway (or lack thereof)
  • And much more

