YWN PODCAST: Lawsuit Against Cuomo Over Sleepaway Camps – Rabbi Yeruchim Silber Of Agudah





In this exclusive interview, Rav Yeruchim Silber, New York State Director of Government Affairs for Agudth Israel of America, discusses the lawsuit brought by frum camps against Governor Cuomo.

In this interview Rabbi Silber discusses:

Whether Jewish camps are protected by religious freedom

Why there was no public campaign to pressure Cuomo

Why the lawsuit was not filed earlier

The difference between day camps and sleepaway (or lack thereof)

And much more

