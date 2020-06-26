Bat Yam Mayor Asks Government For Help To Enforce Pinpoint Lockdown Rules In City





Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Broth drafted a resolution to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the city while still allowing its residents to maintain as much of their routine as possible. The draft was reviewed by the Health Ministry and is expected to be brought to the government on Thursday night for ratification.

According to the draft, there will not be a lockdown of the city but there will be pinpoint closures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus. One of the proposed rules is to limit the hours that the beaches are open for the next week, with beaches closed from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and swimming permitted only early in the morning or in the later afternoon.

All gatherings of over 10 people will be illegal for the next week, including at shuls. Minyanim of up to 20 people will be allowed in open spaces only.

The city is also considering opening drive-through coronavirus test stations and, in cooperation with the police, will be heavily increasing enforcement of health regulations, assisted by the use of drones. Steep fines will be issued to anyone caught violating regulations.

Broth also requested additional police forces to assist in the operation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







