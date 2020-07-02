Due To COVID-19: Increased Demand In Tel Aviv For Kashrus Certification





The Tel Aviv Religious Council has recorded a significant increase in the number of food businesses seeking a teudat kashrus as a result of financial fallout in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Food establishments, including restaurants, stands and stores, that suffered significant losses during the lockdown, are hoping that appealing to a broader swath of Israel society will help pick up business.

“The coronavirus has led to a significant rise in demand for teudot kashrus from businesses in Tel Aviv,” said Eldad Mizrachi, chairman of the Tel Aviv Religious Council. “Thirty businesses already received teduot or are in the last stages of receiving it.”

“This phenomenon in Tel Aviv and other places reflects a change of direction for business owners by appealing to a broader sector such as the shomrei kashrus community which constitutes a significant market segment with great potential for all businesses.”

Mizrachi added that a kashrus certificate and supervision in the kitchen also contribute to the image of a more hygienic environment which has become increasingly important to customers due to the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







